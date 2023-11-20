The Project

Bottle of Whisky Breaks World Record And Sells For A Cool $2.7 Million

A bottle of the single malt Scotch has sold for $2.7 million, a new record for a single bottle of wine or spirits.

The 1926 Macallan Adami sold at a Sotheby's auction on Saturday. The liquor is one of 'the most sought after,' according to experts.

Only forty bottles were created in 1896 and spent 60 years ageing in sherry casks, with beautiful labels created by Italian painter Valerio Adami.

As Jonny Fowle, the head of Spirits at Sotheby's, told the New York Post, "The Macallan 1926 is the one whiskey that every auctioneer wants to sell, and every collector wants to own… nothing short of momentous for the whisky industry as a whole." 

The previous record for an auctioned spirit was also a Macallan bottle that went for $1.5 million in 2019. 

So, who knows when and if the buyer will drink it? It would have to be an incredibly special occasion, or maybe they'll just drink it on the back of a bus; who knows? 

