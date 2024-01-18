The Project

Bosses Will Regret Forcing Workers Back Into The Office, Says One Company Championing Work From Home

For months now big banks and big bosses across the country have been clashing with workers, demanding a return to the office after years of working from home.

But now, one international company claims those bosses will come to regret it.

A recent study revealed almost half of employers in Australia require their full-timers to be in the office 3 to 5 times a week. 

That’s up from 37 per cent the previous year. 

For some, like small business owner Elon Musk, working from home is an unreasonable demand from entitled lap op jockeys. 

“People should get off their moral high horse with the work from home bullshit,” he said.

“It’s like really? You’re going to work from home and you’re going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory?”

But that attitude isn’t winning over employees. 

Nearly half of Aussie workers say they’re willing to accept a pay cut to work remotely. A fifth say they’d sacrifice up to a third of their salary for the privilege.

Which is why software giant Atlassian is arguing that companies who order their workers back to the office, do so at their peril.  

Its new report examines 1000 days of what they call Team Anywhere - where employees work from wherever they want. 

And it’s working. 

It says workers save ten days a year in commuting time, and it effectively halved its office space needs.

For Atlassian it seems to work. But is it really for everyone?

A man flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru has spent the entire 105-minute journey locked in the plane toilet.
Statement From Council of Australian Life Insurers CEO, Christine Cupitt
Hot cross buns are already hitting the shelves, and this year Coles is teaming up with Arnott’s to deliver a unique take on the Easter favourite, launching a limited edition Pizza Shapes flavour.
A new study has found that men have a better sense of direction than women, likely due to differences in how they were raised.
Probably not the way Grandma’s ashes were meant to be spread: All over the living room floor and riddled with paw prints.