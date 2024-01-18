Bosses Will Regret Forcing Workers Back Into The Office, Says One Company Championing Work From Home

But now, one international company claims those bosses will come to regret it.

A recent study revealed almost half of employers in Australia require their full-timers to be in the office 3 to 5 times a week.

That’s up from 37 per cent the previous year.

For some, like small business owner Elon Musk, working from home is an unreasonable demand from entitled lap op jockeys.

“People should get off their moral high horse with the work from home bullshit,” he said.

“It’s like really? You’re going to work from home and you’re going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory?”

But that attitude isn’t winning over employees.

Nearly half of Aussie workers say they’re willing to accept a pay cut to work remotely. A fifth say they’d sacrifice up to a third of their salary for the privilege.

Which is why software giant Atlassian is arguing that companies who order their workers back to the office, do so at their peril.

Its new report examines 1000 days of what they call Team Anywhere - where employees work from wherever they want.

And it’s working.

It says workers save ten days a year in commuting time, and it effectively halved its office space needs.

For Atlassian it seems to work. But is it really for everyone?