Bosses Say Gen Z Are Too Lazy To Become Tradies

This time; they’re too soft to be tradies.

There’s a huge demand for tradespeople across all industries right now, with many companies crying out for workers and offering big rewards.

But according to some experts, it is getting harder than ever to get the younger generation into a trade.

So what do building bosses think are the issues getting in the way? Well, some industry experts claim that young people are too “soft” and “entitled”.

Who knew demanding Aesop hand lotion on every job site was being soft?

Employment expert and recruitment director Graham Wynn, thinks there’s more to it though. He believes Gen Z are looking for instant gratification, rather than putting in years of hard work, for little pay in order to set themselves up for a strong future.

Mr Wynn says that many employers are requesting that only those above 25 years old apply for a role.

He adds that “obviously this is not the case for every Gen Z person, but it is a definite issue, and these attitudes are actually changing the job market.

Whether Gen Z are too soft for trades is still up for debate, but one thing is for sure; they’re tough enough for daily criticism from older generations.