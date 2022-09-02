The Project

Boris Johnson Slammed After Bizarre Speech Encouraging Brits To “Buy A New Kettle” Amid Rapidly Increasing Energy Bills

Outgoing UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson advised Brits in his final policy speech to buy a new kettle to save £10 a year as energy prices are set to increase to £5,400 in January

Boris Johnson has been slammed as out of touch on social media after advising UK citizens to ‘buy a new kettle’ as a means to save money on soaring energy bills.

He said: 'If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil it may cost £20 to replace it, but if you get a new one you will save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.'

Twitter users have branded the advise as 'bizarre' and jokingly called it 'the final answer to solve the cost of living crisis'.

The suggestion has been mocked particularly as British energy regulator Ofgem announced on Friday its price cap will jump to £3,549 in October.

NSW Premier Calls For Mandatory Covid Isolation To Be Scrapped Completely
NSW Premier Calls For Mandatory Covid Isolation To Be Scrapped Completely

