Boris Johnson Signs Off From Final Question Time As PM With ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby’

British prime minister, Boris Johnson finished his final question time as PM, signing off with Schwarzenegger’s infamous quote ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby’

Boris Johnson bid farewell to his colleagues and the country, delivering his final ‘question time’ as prime minister of the UK.

The outgoing PM garnered thanked his colleagues and listed what he proudly believed to have achieved during his time in the top job, before being met with a standing ovation from conservative MPs.

Whilst the leadership ‘race’ for the next UK prime minister continues, Johnson still gave advice to his successor, whomever they may be. 

Before returning to his seat, Johnson signed off from his speech with an Arnold Schwarzenegger quote stating ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby” which was met with laughter from his conservative colleagues. 

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-62237126

Prepare Thy Fountain Lakes: Kath & Kim Reportedly Filming 20th Anniversary Special
Prepare Thy Fountain Lakes: Kath & Kim Reportedly Filming 20th Anniversary Special

Prepare Thy Fountain Lakes: Kath & Kim Reportedly Filming 20th Anniversary Special

The joker is moi ploise.
A New Video Game ‘Stray’ Has Caught The Attention Of Cats Around The World

Finally, your cat will actually want to spend time with you!
Early Childhood Educators To Strike In September

Early childhood educators will strike on September 7 amid pay disputes and a push for systemic reform.
Rio Tinto Settles On $1 Billion Tax Bill With The ATO

Mining giant Rio Tinto has settled a decade-long dispute with the Australian Taxation Office, resulting in $1 billion of unpaid taxes, one of the largest settlements in Australian history to be paid.
Quidditch Renamed To ‘Quadball’ Distancing Itself From Author JK Rowling

The popular game Quidditch which originates from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, has moved to rename itself in a bid to further distance itself from the author.