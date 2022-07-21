Boris Johnson Signs Off From Final Question Time As PM With ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby’

Boris Johnson bid farewell to his colleagues and the country, delivering his final ‘question time’ as prime minister of the UK.

The outgoing PM garnered thanked his colleagues and listed what he proudly believed to have achieved during his time in the top job, before being met with a standing ovation from conservative MPs.

Whilst the leadership ‘race’ for the next UK prime minister continues, Johnson still gave advice to his successor, whomever they may be.

Before returning to his seat, Johnson signed off from his speech with an Arnold Schwarzenegger quote stating ‘Hasta La Vista, Baby” which was met with laughter from his conservative colleagues.

