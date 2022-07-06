The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Boris Johnson Back On The Brink As Two Senior Ministers Quit Within Minutes

Boris Johnson Back On The Brink As Two Senior Ministers Quit Within Minutes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival after finance minister Rishi Sunak and another senior cabinet member abruptly resigned over the latest scandal to blight his administration.

Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid sent resignation letters to Johnson within minutes of each other. Both took aim at his ability to run an administration that adhered to standards.

Signalling his intention to stay in power for as long as possible, Johnson quickly appointed former businessman and current education minister Nadhim Zahawi as his new finance minister.

Steve Barclay, appointed to impose discipline in Johnson's administration in February, was moved to the health portfolio.

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for appointing an MP to a role involved in offering pastoral care, even after being briefed that the politician in question had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.

Sunak and Javid are the first two ministers in the cabinet to resign, with other senior figures expressing support for Johnson.

Foreign minister Liz Truss, considered a leading contender to replace him, said she was "100 per cent behind the PM".

Four other MPs quit junior government roles while a trade envoy stood down and a vice chairman of the Conservative Party resigned his post on live television.

The resignations come after months of scandals and missteps, with Johnson so far weathering criticism over a damning report into parties at his Downing Street residence and office that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules and saw him fined by police.

There have been other policy U-turns, an ill-advised defence of another politician who broke lobbying rules, and he has also come under fire for not doing enough to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, with many Britons struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices.

Economists say the country is heading for a sharp slowdown or possibly a recession.

Sunak and Javid had previously publicly supported Johnson, but in their letters said enough was enough.

Sunak, who had reportedly clashed with the prime minister in private about spending, said: "For me to step down as Chancellor (of the Exchequer) while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for."

Javid said many MPs and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

"It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," his letter said.

The resignations came minutes after Johnson went on television to apologise for appointing MP Christopher Pincher to a role involved in offering pastoral care in the Conservative Party, his latest public expression of contrition for his mistakes.

"I just want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power," Johnson said.

Pincher's resignation last Thursday triggered days of a changing narrative from Downing Street over what the prime minister knew of the deputy chief whip's behaviour and when he knew it.

Earlier on Tuesday after a former top official accused Johnson's office of lying, the prime minister's spokesman was forced into a quick about-turn to say the British leader had been briefed in "some form" about the case but had forgotten about that last week.

Some Conservative politicians are trying to renew attempts to unseat him, a month after the prime minister survived a confidence vote, while others earlier appealed to his cabinet ministers to move against Johnson.

"He's finished," said one previously loyal Conservative lawmaker on condition of anonymity.

"He shouldn't prolong the agony. It's disrespectful to his colleagues, his party and his country."

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said those who had backed Johnson were complicit in how he had performed his job.

"After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it's clear that this government is now collapsing," he said.

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named
NEXT STORY

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Finally, the question nobody asked has been answered: What is Australia’s “shittest big thing”?
You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

Amazing news, you can now stay in Ibiza for free! There’s just one small detail you should know before booking.
Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse for soggy old Sydney, the rats have joined the equation.
Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

A woman in the UK has been slammed online after she rang police demanding they get rid of a spider from her home.
Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s pizza choice has been revealed in a sneaky photo from Perth radio station 6PR.