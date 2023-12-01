Boomers Could Be Behind Australia's Rising Inflation

And from things that’ll help you sleep, to what’s keeping us all up at night - it’s been another cursed week in news, so let’s run down the big stories you might’ve missed.

To New South Wales, where Jeremy Buckingham from the Legalise Cannabis Party brought a bud of cannabis into parliament.

He also tabled a proposed budget for the state, which included $3 billion for .. Doritos and video games.

I guess you could call it a joint resolution.

From weed to tweed, and to the UK, where a new book has revealed the names of the two royals who allegedly made racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby.

The most shocking thing about this is that the Royal Family only has two racists.

Speaking of rich old people, Boomers! Yes, I’m talking about you, watching from your third house. A new report revealed this week that their increased spending is driving inflation, leading to calls for the entire generation to put their wallets away.

I say if they don’t stop spending, millennials should withhold tech support until interest rates come down.

So watch out Mum, the next time you get a desperate text begging you for money you’re not gonna know whether it’s a scammer…or me.

Next up, Spotify Wrapped dropped this week with all of us learning which artists we’re superfans of.

And I’ve actually discovered what the panel’s been listening to this year. Georgie you’re in the top point-one percent of Taylor Swift listeners so congrats, get yourself a mental health plan, Hugh, your top five songs were just Gin-U-Wine and Susie you’re in the top zero-point-zero-one percent of listeners to “A Recording of Susie’s Dad Saying He’s Proud Of Her”.

Speaking of old men, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissenger, the controversial diplomat, whose actions in Southeast Asia led to accusations of war crimes, has died this week aged a hundred.

You know what they say. Only the good die young.

Finally, a new survey has revealed a fifth of Britons watch pornography at work - in a huge surprise 73% of them are men, who admit to watching 55 minutes a day.

Who are these men spending 55 minutes a day watching porn?! Seriously…the plot isn’t that hard to follow okay?

Oh and by the way if my boss is watching, when I take my laptop to the bathroom, that’s just because I’m a workaholic.