Booktopia Enters Voluntary Share Trading Suspension

The retailer notified the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Monday to pause trading pending an announcement on outcomes from a strategic review, “including its progress in seeking additional funding”.

The strategic review began in February, after reporting a 21 per cent drop in revenue $86.3m for the second half of 2023.

The suspension is requested to remain in place until the commencement of trade on Friday, 21 June 2024.

The announcement comes just a fortnight after major job cuts, when 50 staff were laid off and the resignation of CEO David Nenke, after just a year in the role.

Booktopia co-founder and board member Tony Nash stepped into the role of CEO following Nenke’s departure.

In a statement issued earlier this month, chairman Peter George, said the redundancies would assist with the company’s restructure.

“The sustained volatility of the economic climate, in addition to changing consumer spending behaviours, have continued to contribute to business results that have been below our expectations,” George said in the statement.