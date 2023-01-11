Booing Novak Djokovic At The Australian Open Will See Fans Get Ejected From Stadium

In a desperate measure to keep things civil, a warning has gone out to tennis fans that they should be on their best behaviour when nine-time champion Novak Djokovic plays at Rod Laver Arena this Friday night.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley released the warning to fans in light of Djokovic’s appearance as he is anticipating a less-than-friendly reception for the Serbian.

The 35-year-old made headlines last year by refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne last year after not complying with the Australian vaccine laws.

He told the BBC that he would rather miss future grand slams than get the vaccine.

Melbourne is renowned for having some of the most die-hard fans of tennis. However, it is also infamous for having the most lockdowns during the pandemic. Considering this, Djokovic’s fan base dwindled after his anti-vax views became public.

Tiley assures fans who disrespect players by calling out negative comments or booing will be kicked out of the stadium, and they could even be banned.

“If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else - boom, they are out”, he said.

With the warning being distributed to Melbourne tennis fans, the booing may be stifled for Djokovic, but the cheers may be few and far between as well.