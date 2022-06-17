Bondi Primary School Trials No Play Before School

Paul Owens from the Bondi Principals Network said they were “evaluating a focus on quieter and semi-active social interaction prior to morning classes” at Bondi Beach Public School. i.e. the kids were coming in too gassed to focus at the beginning of the school day, and they’re hoping they can solve it.

And hoo boy, I do not envy the teachers who felt a lack of control over the kids who now have to deal with children who have not had their morning yeet yet.

Many parents are expressing their concern that not only are the kids missing out on vital physical time; there’s a lot of social time they now don’t have access to.

“My main frustration is the kids aren’t learning to put out fires themselves and deal with conflict in the school playground - they need to be around other kids. They need to be running around burning energy,” Annie Robin, parent of a year 4 child, told the Brisbane Times.

Since when was being a kid such a drag? With the last two years going back and forth between lockdowns, another parent has had it up to here, “There is indignation in the community. Before COVID-19 kids could show up at school from 8.30am and play in the school yard before the bell went. All stages mixed and it was very sociable. But many of the COVID-19 rules have been kept and it’s just hindering kids interaction which is so important while they are preparing for high school.”

The trial will be evaluated and finalised at the end of the year, which is two whole terms, which is about 1 million years in kid logic.

Frankly, we think they should just let the kids have at it, and throw them a fricken bone after two years of being locked away (one billion years in kid logic).