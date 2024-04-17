The Project

Bondi Junction Westfield To Open For A Day Of ‘Reflection’ Before Reopening Shops

The Bondi Junction shopping centre, where six people were killed on Saturday, will reopen by the end of the week.

Scentre Group CEO Elliott Rusanow, said the Westfield shopping centre will reopen on Thursday for a day of reflection, allowing members of the public to walk through the centre and pay their respects, but no retail outlets will be operating.

Shops will reopen on Friday so shoppers can return to the precinct.

Investigators are still searching for a motive or explanation for Joel Cauchi's Saturday attack, during which the 40-year-old killed six people and injured many more at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre.

Queensland Police acting Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the 40-year-old had "come under our noses because of his conduct and behaviour", but no particular action had to be taken against him.

With AAP.

