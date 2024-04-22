The Project

Bondi Junction Hero Police Officer Seen For The First Time At Candlelight Vigil

The hero police officer who shot dead the knife-wielding attacker at Westfield Bondi Junction has been seen in public for the first time since the incident.

Inspector Amy Scott attended the candlelight vigil at Bondi Beach, which was held for mourners to remember the six people killed on April 13.

After the attack, a witness recounted hearing screams and people running before following Inspector Amy Scott upstairs as she pursued the knife man.

On level five, the two came face to face.

"As she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him, he turned, faced her, raised a knife," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said at the time.

Inspector Scott, with a gun in hand, demanded Cauchi drop the knife, but he did not comply.

"She discharged a firearm, and that person is now deceased," Cooke said.

She administered first aid to Cauchi after disarming him. The witness said Cauchi would have kept going, if not for the officer.

Hundreds attended the vigil on Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, as the pavilion's flag flew at half mast as the crowd filed in, some wearing black ribbons in mourning.

Pavilion's flag flew at half mast as the crowd filed in, some wearing black ribbons in mourning, many opting for a seat on the grass hill rather than the plastic chairs closer to the stage.

With AAP.

