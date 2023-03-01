The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

Bondi Beach isn't the best beach in the world or even the best beach in Australia.

That's according to TripAdvisor's Top 15 Beaches of the World for 2023!

The annual list by holiday review website TripAdvisor analyses tens of millions of ratings and reviews from travellers.

Australia's highest-ranking beach, Cable Beach in Broome, reached third on the global list of beaches.

"Cable Beach is an iconic place in Broome, and with pristine white sand that stretches for many kilometres, it is easy to see why," one review said. "It is popular with locals and tourists who can enjoy a range of activities from swimming and sunbathing to walking and running. It is a perfect place to relax. The sunsets are very special too."

The only other Aussie beach to make a list was Manly Beach in Sydney, which came in at 13.

Taking out the top spot was Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, and Eagle Beach in Aruba, Caribbean came in second.

Here are the top 15 beaches in the world for 2023.

  1. Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
  2. Eagle Beach- Aruba, Caribbean
  3. Cable Beach - Broome, Australia
  4. Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland
  5. Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
  6. Praia da Falésia- Algarve, Portugal
  7. Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India
  8. Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy
  9. Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean
  10. Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii
  11. Siesta Beach – Florida, USA
  12. Driftwood Beach – Georgia, USA
  13. Manly Beach – Sydney, Australia
  14. Seven Mile Beach – Grand Cayman, Caribbean
  15. La Concha Beach – San Sebastian, Spain
Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo
NEXT STORY

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

    Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

    Boxing superstar Jake Paul got the world’s first disappearing tattoo. Or did he?
    Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

    Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

    As if Dave Grohl couldn’t be any cooler, the Foo Fighters frontman just spent 16 hours on the BBQ cooking ribs and brisket for 450 homeless people.
    We Got Some New Words for 2023, Including Petfluencer & Digital Nomad

    We Got Some New Words for 2023, Including Petfluencer & Digital Nomad

    If you love dictionaries, if you’re someone who gets excited about adjectives and conjunctions – right now is the most wonderful time of the year; it’s new word addition time!
    Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

    Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

    The two brightest planets in our sky will be treating us to a planetary conjunction, with Jupiter and Venus to appear as if they are almost touching.
    Inflation Rises By 7.4%, But Treasurer Says Worst Of It Is 'Behind Us'

    Inflation Rises By 7.4%, But Treasurer Says Worst Of It Is 'Behind Us'

    Inflation rose 7.4 per cent in the year to January, new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveal.