Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

That's according to TripAdvisor's Top 15 Beaches of the World for 2023!

The annual list by holiday review website TripAdvisor analyses tens of millions of ratings and reviews from travellers.

Australia's highest-ranking beach, Cable Beach in Broome, reached third on the global list of beaches.

"Cable Beach is an iconic place in Broome, and with pristine white sand that stretches for many kilometres, it is easy to see why," one review said. "It is popular with locals and tourists who can enjoy a range of activities from swimming and sunbathing to walking and running. It is a perfect place to relax. The sunsets are very special too."

The only other Aussie beach to make a list was Manly Beach in Sydney, which came in at 13.

Taking out the top spot was Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, and Eagle Beach in Aruba, Caribbean came in second.

Here are the top 15 beaches in the world for 2023.