The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bombshell Study Claims ‘Scoffing’ Beef Burgers Can Stop You Being Depressed

Bombshell Study Claims ‘Scoffing’ Beef Burgers Can Stop You Being Depressed

A study of 440,000 Brits found that eating beef was linked to a lower risk of depression, due to certain nutrients possibly lifting our mood.

A study of 440,000 Brits found that eating beef was linked to a lower risk of depression due to certain nutrients possibly lifting our mood.

A bombshell study of 440,000 Brits found that nutrients in beef such as iron, zinc, protein and B vitamins could lift our mood and reduce depression.

A team of psychiatrists from National Taiwan University, Massachusetts General Hospital and other centres reported their findings in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

They said: “This is the first study reporting a potential, beneficial causal effect of beef intake on lowering the risk of major depression.

The study involved examining genes associated with eating more beef and seeing if the same genetic makeup was also linked to depression.

They claim in the study there is extensive evidence that diet may influence the risk and symptoms of depression. Some foods were linked to higher rates of depression, one of which was non-oily fish.

The researchers studied data from 440,000 people stored in the UK Biobank database and from 45,000 people with depression.

“To adhere to a healthy diet, mainly the Mediterranean diet, and to avoid a pro-inflammatory diet were associated with reduced risk of clinical depression.”

Researchers found that higher beef intake may be protective against major depressive disorder.

Researchers reviewed a body of research assessing the association between meat abstention and depression, which showed mixed results. However, the majority of studies, and especially the most rigorous ones, demonstrated a higher risk of depression in those who avoided meat.

Statement From Football Australia
NEXT STORY

Statement From Football Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Football Australia

Statement From Football Australia

Statement from Football Australia
Aussies Debate Who Should Replace The Queen On Our $5 Notes, With Steve Irwin The Most Popular Option

Aussies Debate Who Should Replace The Queen On Our $5 Notes, With Steve Irwin The Most Popular Option

A petition to get Steve Irwin on the new $5 needs a few more signatures.
Mum-Of-Eight Goes Viral After Sharing She's Stopped Buying Christmas Presents

Mum-Of-Eight Goes Viral After Sharing She's Stopped Buying Christmas Presents

A mum has revealed why she no longer buys her eight kids Christmas presents but claims they still get excited for the holiday every year. 
Study Shows Heaps Of Young Aussies Are Itching To Move Overseas Soon

Study Shows Heaps Of Young Aussies Are Itching To Move Overseas Soon

New research has found that one in five Australians are considering leaving the country within the next year.
Ed Sheeran To Face Trial Over Copyright Infringement On Hit Song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran To Face Trial Over Copyright Infringement On Hit Song 'Thinking Out Loud'

The British popstar will face trial over claims his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' was copied from Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'.