Bombshell Study Claims ‘Scoffing’ Beef Burgers Can Stop You Being Depressed

A study of 440,000 Brits found that eating beef was linked to a lower risk of depression due to certain nutrients possibly lifting our mood.

A bombshell study of 440,000 Brits found that nutrients in beef such as iron, zinc, protein and B vitamins could lift our mood and reduce depression.

A team of psychiatrists from National Taiwan University, Massachusetts General Hospital and other centres reported their findings in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

They said: “This is the first study reporting a potential, beneficial causal effect of beef intake on lowering the risk of major depression.

The study involved examining genes associated with eating more beef and seeing if the same genetic makeup was also linked to depression.

They claim in the study there is extensive evidence that diet may influence the risk and symptoms of depression. Some foods were linked to higher rates of depression, one of which was non-oily fish.

The researchers studied data from 440,000 people stored in the UK Biobank database and from 45,000 people with depression.

“To adhere to a healthy diet, mainly the Mediterranean diet, and to avoid a pro-inflammatory diet were associated with reduced risk of clinical depression.”

Researchers found that higher beef intake may be protective against major depressive disorder.

Researchers reviewed a body of research assessing the association between meat abstention and depression, which showed mixed results. However, the majority of studies, and especially the most rigorous ones, demonstrated a higher risk of depression in those who avoided meat.