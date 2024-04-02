Boeing Plane Forced To Turn Around After Toilet Leaks Raw Sewage Into Cabin

The United Airlines 777 flight was just an hour into an 11-hour flight when the pilots made the decision to turn around.

According to the Aviation Herald, a passenger describe the leak as a “soup”, while another passenger told the US Sun the odour was “foul”.

According to a German publication, an inspection of the seven-year-old Boeing plane found the toilet to be defective.

A spokesperson from United Airlines said there was a “maintenance issue with one of the aircraft’s lavatories”.

“The passengers were provided with hotel accommodations overnight in Frankfurt – and were rebooked on a different flight to San Francisco the next day,” they said.