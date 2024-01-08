Boeing Grounds 171 Planes After Panel Blows Out Of Brand New Jet

A piece of fuselage tore off the left side of the Alaska Airlines jet as it climbed following take-off from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board.

No passengers were seated next to a cabin panel that blew out, but parts of the seat next to the fuselage, including the headrest, were missing.

"We are very, very fortunate here that this didn't end up in something more tragic," United States National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy told a press conference.

Some minor injuries were reported, Homendy said.

The FAA did not rule out further action as a probe began into the apparent structural failure, which left a rectangular hole in an area of fuselage reserved for an optional extra door but which is deactivated on Alaska's aircraft.

Investigators will look at maintenance records, the pressurisation system and the door components, Homendy said.

"We'll go where the investigation takes us," she said, asking for the public's help in recovering the missing door plug believed to be in a suburb west of Portland.

Homendy praised the FAA for swiftly grounding the MAX 9 to "ensure continued safety."

The Boeing 737 MAX 9s fitted with a special door replacement "plug" cannot fly until they are inspected and repaired if necessary, the FAA said.

In this incident, the section of the fuselage reserved for the optional door had vanished, leaving a neat door-shaped gap.

The extra door is typically installed by low-cost airlines using extra seats that require more paths for evacuation.

However, those doors are permanently "plugged," or deactivated, on jets with fewer seats, including those of Alaska Airlines.

