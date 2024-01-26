The Project

Bob The Builder Is Hitting The Big Screen, With Jennifer Lopez Set To Direct The Movie

We bet no one had this on their 2024 bingo cards, but it’s just been announced that Jennifer Lopez will produce an animated Bob The Builder movie with Mattel.

Yes, that’s right. Jenny from the Block is set to produce the new animated film based on the chipper construction worker, which first debuted on Cbeebies 25 years ago. 

Set to be written by Rosario's Felipe Vargas and voiced by In The Heights’ star Anthony Ramos, the film will follow "Bob the Builder" as he travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job.

While there, he “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build," the synopsis adding: "Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

Ramos, who is producing alongside Lopez, added that elements of the film were inspired by his own life.

Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner said, “Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy."

“We can’t wait for new and existing fans to connect with these amazing characters.”

“Bob the Builder” sits in good company, with a slew of Mattel films in development, including "American Girl," a live-action "Barney" movie, the Vin Diesel-led "Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots," and Lena Dunham's take on "Polly Pocket." 

