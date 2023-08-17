Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

Radio host and TV personality Ben Fordham has sparked debate about crowd etiquette when he posted a photo of his restricted view of last night’s World Cup semi-final.

Fordham, posting from the match, shared his view as he sat directly behind Bob Katter.

But that is not what got Ben annoyed, it was that Mr Katter watched the game while wearing his trademark Akubra.

That’s right, Bob Katter sat, at night, with no sun to be seen, wearing his wide-brimmed hat one seat in front of Ben Fordham who took to social media to express his frustration.

“80,000 people at the Matilda’s and I get seated behind Bob Katter,” he said in the caption.

And standing up for Ben Fordham is a man who also knows a thing or two about not being able to see the match you wanted to, Barnaby Joyce.

Fresh off watching a month-old replay instead of the quarter final, Joyce went on the Today show to give Bob a lesson in etiquette.

“They’re there to stop you from getting melanoma, possibly keep your head warm if it is cold, but not to be worn in the house and certainly not to be worn in front of somebody because the person behind you has paid for their ticket,” Mr Joyce said.

“Bob, they want to watch the soccer, not the back of your head – take your hat off, why did you take it to the football? It was at night, wasn‘t it?”

Don’t worry Ben, maybe go to Barnaby’s local and watch the game in a month’s time when they finally get around to replaying it.