Bob Katter And Andrew Wilkie Walk Around Parliament House Dressed As Pigs

Dressed in giant pink inflatable costumes, the pair impersonated hungry piggies snorting and scarfing down a pile of cash.

Katter and Wilkie want government support for their bill to reduce the supermarket duopoly held by Coles and Woolworths.

The policy plan would see major supermarkets' market power divested by 20 per cent within five years, as well as establish a Commissioner for Food Retailing to stop price gouging.

The pair will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the policy plan.