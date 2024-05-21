Bluey’s World Attraction To Open In Brisbane

The experience will be coming to Brisbane’s Northshore Pavillion on November 7 and will finish on April 27.

The 80-minute interactive experience will set parents, carers and superfans back $49.90. Pre-sale tickets began selling on May 17, with general admission starting on May 21 at 2pm.

“Embark on a brand-new immersive journey with Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad in their beloved home, backyard and beyond. Explore your favourite rooms, play interactive games, and keep your eyes peeled for surprises around every corner … and maybe even a Longdog or two,” the event description reads.

Queensland Tourism Minister Michael Healy said that the attraction is expected to draw more than 200,000 visitors and inject more than $18 million into the local economy.

”From her Brisbane home and beyond, it’s such a treat seeing our state’s landscape immortalised in Bluey’s adventures, episode after episode,” Minister Healy said.

“Bluey’s World will be truly captivating, giving fans an unforgettable and immersive experience, it is such a draw card to drive visitation to Queensland.

“We’re a family-friendly destination and we know that once the family have lived and played like our favourite Heelers at Bluey’s World, that they’ll get out and explore our state, which is Bluey’s world – for real life.

“This special event is so highly anticipated on our calendar, we expect more than 200,000 visitors will enjoy Bluey’s World in its inaugural year, injecting more than $18 million into the local economy.”