The game will debut on consoles and PCs on November 17 and is described as an ‘interactive sandbox adventure.’

Players will be able to play as Bluey, Chilli, Bingo and Band, and there will be games made famous by the show, including Keepy Uppy and Chatterbox Chase, included. You can also explore Bluey’s world.

The game features all the voices you know, so the kids will love it.

Bluey: The Videogame will be out on November 17 on Nintendo Switch, XBOX Series S/X, PlayStation 4/5 and Steam.