‘Bluey’ Star Melanie Zanetti Reveals The Parenting Tips That Are Being Picked Up From The Show

Melanie Zanetti, star of the children's TV show 'Bluey' has shared how parents believe the show has "changed their lives".

Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mum Chilli, told 7Life how parents use the pieces of advice in the show in their own lives.

"I have heard parents say that there is an episode where Chilli is just like 'I need 20 minutes'," she said.

"Parents tell me that this episode has really helped their conversations with their children."

Zanetti also said she's had dads tell her the hoe has helped them talk to their kids about important topics.

"I've heard dads say that the show has taught them how to engage with their kids and how to talk to them about important issues with their kids," she said.

While the show is also helping parents tackle serious issues, Zanetti joked it also provides some practical advice about a "tactical wee".

Bingo, Bluey's younger sister, is a big fan of the 'tactical wee', always making sure to go to the toilet before going out even if she feels she doesn't need it, just to avoid any accidents.

"The advice changed their lives. Brilliant, I love it," Zanetti said.

