‘Bluey’ Is The Most-Watched Show In America This Year

Daley Pearson, the director and co-founder of Queensland-based Ludo Studo, that produces the animated success, took to social media to comment on the achievement.

“Bluey’s now the No.1 most watched show (of all shows) in the United States of America for 2024. How incredible,” Pearson posted.

“With 35 billion minutes watched this year.”

The adventures of Bluey, the Aussie cattle dog, ranked second as the most-streamed show of 2023 according to the Nielsen Media Research data, with 43.9 billion minutes viewed for the entire year.

However, views will continue to rise for Bluey in 2024, with seven new ‘Bluey Minisodes’ set to be released on Disney+ on October 7.

In 2020, Bluey won the International Emmy Kids Award for best preschool program, and the following year, “Bluey The Album” became the first Australian children’s album to top the ARIA Albums Chart.

This year, the series won best children’s program at the 2024 Logie Awards.