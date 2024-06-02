The Project

Bluey Fans Attempt World Record For Biggest Keepy Uppy Game

Hundreds of Bluey fans have gathered in Queensland to set the record for the biggest game of Keepy Uppy.

The game made famous by the beloved cartoon series, Keepy Uppy is where you use a balloon or a ball and keep it from touching the ground.

Adjudicators from The Australian Book of Records oversaw three official games being played simultaneously at Brisbane’s South Bank, Gold Coast’s Kurrawa Beach and Cairns Esplanade.

The games of Keepy Uppy launched one of the biggest tourism campaigns from the Queensland Government in a bid to get people to see ‘Bluey’s world, for real life.’

The campaign has also employed wildlife royalty Robert Irwin to front an advertising campaign to lure visitors in from worldwide.

The Bluey campaign is expected to reach tens of millions of viewers from where Bluey is extremely popular including the US, UK, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said: “For the past six years, Bluey and the backdrop of Brisbane has captivated audiences globally and now it’s time to bring the world here to Queensland – Bluey’s world for real life.

“We have the world’s best lifestyle, the best beaches, the best cities, the incredible outback, the Great Barrier Reef and people who love welcoming visitors to our unbeatable backyard.

“I invite everyone to come and experience for themselves the magnificent place the Heeler family couldn’t bear to move away from.”

Tourism Minister Michael Healy said that Queensland is “absolutely stoked” that the state will be welcoming families from all around the world.

“We have seen the global smash hit that Bluey has become, and it just makes sense for us to work together and market this beautiful state to families who want their chance to experience what Bluey’s world is really like.

“When the Bluey’s World immersive experience was announced late last year, we said we would be backing it with serious marketing, and I am excited about what this campaign will bring for the 64,000-plus tourism businesses right across this state.”

The campaign will also see exclusive deals offered by Qantas Group, Expedia Group, the Flight Centre Travel Group and Accor Group.

