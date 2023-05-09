The Project

Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres

Beloved Australian animated series Bluey has stormed the streaming charts in America, topping the list for most streamed 'acquired' series.

Americans can't get enough of the beloved blue-heeler Aussie family, with the series again landing in America's top 10 most streamed shows.

According to Nielsen, an American information, data and market measurement firm, Bluey was streamed by 737 million people from April 3 - 9, 2023, in their latest audience data release.

This places the animated show as the most streamed 'acquired' series in America at the time and the sixth-ranked show overall.

An acquired series refers to a show that did not originate on an American streaming platform.

Bluey comfortably took out the top stop of 'acquired' shows, with South Park sitting in second place with 700 million streams and Cocomelon in third with 683 million.

