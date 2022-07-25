Blood Donation Restrictions For UK Citizens Now Removed In Australia

The ‘mad cow disease’ outbreak in the UK caused a 20 year restriction on UK citizens donating blood here in Australia.

The rule was brought into place in December 2000, restricting any person who has spent a total of 6 months or more in the UK between 1980 and 1996.

Introduced as a precautionary measure due to the risk of acquiring human variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease from ‘mad cow disease’ exposure, a fatal disease with an incubation period of many years and no screening test to identify carriers.

The ban was lifted on Monday after approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration following an in-depth risk assessment.

Removing the ban allows thousands more people to donate blood, with Australia’s blood supply continuing to struggle to keep up with demand.

The removal of this ban has brought into question whether other restricted groups could soon be eligible to donate.

Currently, men and trans women are unable to donate blood if they have had sex with a man within the last three months.

Lifeblood Australia’s website states “As a priority, Lifeblood is actively investigating other pathways that may allow more people from all groups to donate. As new data and evidence is collected, it becomes part of a body of research used to inform recommendations and decisions about donation criteria.”