The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Blockade Australia Cancels Protests Until They Are 'Bigger And Stronger'

Blockade Australia Cancels Protests Until They Are 'Bigger And Stronger'

Radical climate group Blockade Australia has called off its organised protests in NSW.

The activists spent Monday and Tuesday protesting in Sydney's CBD, causing major disruption and resulting in multiple arrests, and group members ran from police on Wednesday after their picnic in Tempe was targeted by officers.

"We have made the hard choice to end the mobilisation and wait until next time when we are bigger and stronger," they said on the Telegram messaging platform via the Blockade Australia: Resist Climate Inaction channel on Thursday.

"We call on people to continue to take disruptive climate action in any way they can."

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has called the activists "bloody idiots," saying their actions did not aid their cause.

The group thanked those who had taken part in the disruptions on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have endured extreme state repression. It has challenged our plans and further exposed what Australia will do to protect its own interest. We are tired but not broken, and moved by all the solidarity and support," the message said.

Protesters who disrupt major roadways, ports and railways can be charged with newly-legislated penalties of up to two years in prison and a fine of $22,000.

A total of 32 people have been arrested since NSW Police set up Strike Force Guard in March to prevent, investigate and disrupt unauthorised protests.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.