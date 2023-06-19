Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

A trio of activists from Blockade Australia stopped coal trains and trucks from dropping shipments at three ports around the country on Monday morning.

One woman suspended herself high on a rail bridge at the NSW coal port of Newcastle, blocking trains.

In Melbourne, a 50-year-old man dangled several hundred metres above the ground for hours at Appleton Road on Coode Island, blocking operations at the ports.

A third protester caused significant disruption at the Port of Brisbane Motorway at Lytton, with a 27-year-old perched atop a bamboo pole.

Zelda Grimshaw from Blockade Australia told AAP the protests were part of a "coordinated mobilisation in response to Australia's facilitation of the climate and ecological crisis, and its active blocking of impactful action towards a safe climate".

"We have successfully shut down three of Australia's most destructive economic facilities," she said.

"We're determined to stop Australia exporting climate disaster. We're determined to return our ecosystems to a state of health.

"We hope more and more people join organised climate action in Australia, that we start to see a groundswell of people taking direct action and doing what needs to be done."