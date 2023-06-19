The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

Anti-coal activists have launched coordinated attacks on coal shipments and road traffic in three states to protest a lack of action on climate change.

A trio of activists from Blockade Australia stopped coal trains and trucks from dropping shipments at three ports around the country on Monday morning.

One woman suspended herself high on a rail bridge at the NSW coal port of Newcastle, blocking trains.

In Melbourne, a 50-year-old man dangled several hundred metres above the ground for hours at Appleton Road on Coode Island, blocking operations at the ports. 

A third protester caused significant disruption at the Port of Brisbane Motorway at Lytton, with a 27-year-old perched atop a bamboo pole.

Zelda Grimshaw from Blockade Australia told AAP the protests were part of a "coordinated mobilisation in response to Australia's facilitation of the climate and ecological crisis, and its active blocking of impactful action towards a safe climate".  

"We have successfully shut down three of Australia's most destructive economic facilities," she said.

"We're determined to stop Australia exporting climate disaster. We're determined to return our ecosystems to a state of health.

"We hope more and more people join organised climate action in Australia, that we start to see a groundswell of people taking direct action and doing what needs to be done."

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies
NEXT STORY

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

A Canadian restaurant has sent a stern warning to those with allergies, explaining that they will refuse "privileged" customers who want to "customise or modify" their food.
World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

In what was sure to be a “please allow me to pay” lunch, the two richest people on the planet, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, met up in Paris recently for lunch.
Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

If there’s one thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints. But if there’s another thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints in the UK.
Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Superstar Robbie Williams only managed to get through four songs at a recent music festival in the Netherlands, explaining to fans he is feeling exhausted due to “long-covid”.
Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

New Zealand pop singer Lorde has shared screenshots of text messages from Taylor Swift on the anniversary of the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’.