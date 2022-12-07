Black Market Sales Of Breast Milk Booms, Experts Warn Of Risks To Infants

However, it’s not just parents and guardians looking for breast milk for their infants.

There has been a boom of cancer patients, body builders and athletes searching for breast milk under the false belief it can treat disease or enhance performance, despite studies not finding evidence of this.

Associate professor of law, Neera Bhatia, from Deakin University found that breast milk is not legally defined as human tissue or food in Australia.

Because of this, it is able to be sold, traded and donated “under a cloud of ambiguity” according to the paper, published in the December issue of the Australian Feminist Law Journal.

“Its donation, exchange, or sale is also unregulated,” the paper said.

“This is a precarious situation, as unscreened and potentially unsafe human milk is being provided to the most vulnerable members of society – infants.”

Dr Julie Smith, an honorary associate professor with the Australian National University’s College of Health and Medicine, told The Guardian that there is a low risk of contamination of breast milk because those wanting to donate, don’t receive payment because they genuinely want to help others.

However, Bhatia says there is still little regulation over breast milk donations and sales despite a number of government reviews and recommendations.

“But there could be very grave results if something goes wrong, for example if an infant has an adverse reaction to unscreened milk that can potentially carry bacteria and diseases,” she told The Guardian.

“From our research we have definitely seen an increase in the number of social media groups sharing and selling breast milk, and our paper is saying we need to do something about this now to plug the regulatory and legal gap.”