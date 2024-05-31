Bizarre Warning On Pancake Syrup Bottle Leaves Shoppers Stumped

Taking to Reddit's 'MildlyInteresting' thread, the customer shared a photo of the label on the back of the syrup where it had the nutritional information and ingredients, captioned: "The pancake syrup I bought has 'keep away from tractor' printed on it…"

"To get a better taste, keep at less than 25 degrees. Cool after opening. Do not freeze and keep away from tractor and sun," the warning read.

Redditors took to the commenters to share their theories as to why that warning was printed on the bottle.

"High RPM, no shielding. They're dangerous. All it takes is a loose, syrup covered, sleeve to get caught in there and you lose an arm," one wrote.

"[Original poster] needs to put their syrup near a tractor and report back on what happens." A third joked: "Huge red flag. Everyone knows you only use tractor-safe syrup," another said.

"How quickly we forget. Doesn't anyone remember the Great Tractor Syrup tragedy of 63," another wrote.

However, one user pointed out that the warning could have been due to a translation error.

"There is a dot that shouldn't be in the Arabic. الجرارة should be الحرارة," they explained. "That means 'keep away from heat', not tractors.

"I thought English was bad enough but that's crazy how a single dot changes an entire word's meaning!" someone responded.