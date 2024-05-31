The Project

Bizarre Warning On Pancake Syrup Bottle Leaves Shoppers Stumped

A shopper has been left baffled after they spotted a confusing warning on a pancake syrup that warned them to keep the condiment away from tractors.

Taking to Reddit's 'MildlyInteresting' thread, the customer shared a photo of the label on the back of the syrup where it had the nutritional information and ingredients, captioned: "The pancake syrup I bought has 'keep away from tractor' printed on it…"

"To get a better taste, keep at less than 25 degrees. Cool after opening. Do not freeze and keep away from tractor and sun," the warning read.

Redditors took to the commenters to share their theories as to why that warning was printed on the bottle.

"High RPM, no shielding. They're dangerous. All it takes is a loose, syrup covered, sleeve to get caught in there and you lose an arm," one wrote.

"[Original poster] needs to put their syrup near a tractor and report back on what happens." A third joked: "Huge red flag. Everyone knows you only use tractor-safe syrup," another said.

"How quickly we forget. Doesn't anyone remember the Great Tractor Syrup tragedy of 63," another wrote.

However, one user pointed out that the warning could have been due to a translation error.

"There is a dot that shouldn't be in the Arabic. الجرارة should be الحرارة," they explained. "That means 'keep away from heat', not tractors.

"I thought English was bad enough but that's crazy how a single dot changes an entire word's meaning!" someone responded.

Madonna has been sued by a ‘fan’ who believes that the singer and Live Nation “deceived” concertgoers at her Celebration World Tour, by subjecting them to “pornography without warning.”
Sweatpant jeans are taking social media by storm, with Gen Z shoppers eager to get their hands on the comfy denim alternative. Millennials, however, claim the popular pants are jogging their nostalgic memories of jeggings.
A new report has revealed that 'Luna' is Australia's most popular dog name for 2024.
The owner of the web-based word game Wordle is legally challenging geography-based spinoff, Worldle for its near-namesake.
A resurfaced TikTok video featuring Woolworths employee Liam Kirley pointed out the small feature, demonstrating that it is used for hanging shopping bags.