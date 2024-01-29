The Project

Birthday Party Ruined After Boy Pours Bottle Of Milk On Party Boat

A birthday party being held on a small boat floating down Melbourne’s Yarra River was ruined after a young boy poured a whole bottle of milk over them, ruining their grazing platter and belongings.

In a video posted by Melburnian Veronica Burgess, the footage showed a decadent spread of meats, cheeses and fruits covered in milk.

The caption on the video, which had 8.6 million views at the time of writing, read, “would love to find the kid that ruined our day.”

Thankfully, the company the group of girls hired the boat from, GoBoat, gave them credit to redo the party.

In the comments, Veronica said that GoBoat “were so great and helpful about the situation” and that they even helped them clean up so they could go home.

Unfortunately, this situation has happened before. One person recounted a similar situation in the comments.

“This literally happened to me [in] Melbourne. We rented GoBoat, some kids on the bridge on top of us threw water balloons on us and it was cold during winter,” they explained. “But GoBoat refunded our money.”

Internet sleuths discovered a video of the incident taken by a bystander. The video shows a young boy waiting for the boat to pass under the bridge before squirting the bottle onto the girls.

The video of the “prank” had the internet divided, with many arguing over whether it was just “innocent fun” or if he deserved to be punished.

"Why would you do this?? So shameful, I hope the police get involved," one person wrote, while another added, "Actually shameful behaviour grow up buddy.”

Another commented that it was just “innocent fun” and that they “used to do the exact same thing” when they lived in Amsterdam as a child. Others were calling the kid a “legend” and thought the ‘milking’ was “hilarious”.

@veronicaburgess Would love to find the kid that ruined our day :) Go Boat were lovely enough to give us a credit for another day. #goboat #southbank #fyp #foryoupage #boatcruises ♬ original sound - Veronica Burgess
South Australia has overtaken other states on economic performance for the first time in the 14-year history of CommSec's quarterly assessment of state and territory economies.
New Zealand confectionary brand Whittaker’s has released a new ‘Choc’ Cross Bun chocolate block in Australia, leaving Kiwis fuming that they’ve missed out on getting the Easter treat first.
The Socceroos have progressed to the quarter finals of the Asian Cup in Qatar, after a 4-0 over Indonesia.
Protesters calling for “healthy and sustainable food” have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has blocked all searches for Taylor Swift after explicit AI-generated images of the singer began circulating on the site.