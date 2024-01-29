Birthday Party Ruined After Boy Pours Bottle Of Milk On Party Boat

In a video posted by Melburnian Veronica Burgess, the footage showed a decadent spread of meats, cheeses and fruits covered in milk.

The caption on the video, which had 8.6 million views at the time of writing, read, “would love to find the kid that ruined our day.”

Thankfully, the company the group of girls hired the boat from, GoBoat, gave them credit to redo the party.

In the comments, Veronica said that GoBoat “were so great and helpful about the situation” and that they even helped them clean up so they could go home.

Unfortunately, this situation has happened before. One person recounted a similar situation in the comments.

“This literally happened to me [in] Melbourne. We rented GoBoat, some kids on the bridge on top of us threw water balloons on us and it was cold during winter,” they explained. “But GoBoat refunded our money.”

Internet sleuths discovered a video of the incident taken by a bystander. The video shows a young boy waiting for the boat to pass under the bridge before squirting the bottle onto the girls.

The video of the “prank” had the internet divided, with many arguing over whether it was just “innocent fun” or if he deserved to be punished.

"Why would you do this?? So shameful, I hope the police get involved," one person wrote, while another added, "Actually shameful behaviour grow up buddy.”

Another commented that it was just “innocent fun” and that they “used to do the exact same thing” when they lived in Amsterdam as a child. Others were calling the kid a “legend” and thought the ‘milking’ was “hilarious”.