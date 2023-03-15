The Project

Bindi Irwin Thanks The Public For Their Support As She Reveals She Is “Healing” After Endometriosis Surgery

Bindi Irwin updated fans on her endometriosis surgery on social media on Wednesday, thanking them for their support.

Conservationist Bindi Irwin announced on International Women’s Day last week of her long-term battle with endometriosis, and on Wednesday, she gave fans an update on social media.

Irwin revealed she is “healing” after her endometriosis surgery, where doctors removed 37 lesions.

“I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis,” she wrote.

“Thank you with all my heart for sharing.

“I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health.

“I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about.

“Sending my love and light your way.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments to show their support for the mother, wishing Irwin a speedy recovery.

“Have a speedy recuperation, Bindi. You have the love and loyalty of your family to help you through this. Sending you warm thoughts,” one user wrote.

“I’m so glad you are starting to feel better. The roses are gorgeous and well-deserved! Keep up the great work! Hugs!” said another.

