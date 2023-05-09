Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Her Battle With Endometriosis

The Wildlife Warrior clarifies at the beginning of the clip, “I can officially say that I’m finally feeling better, which is truly extraordinary and something that I actually never thought that I would say.”

She explains that she first started experiencing symptoms at 14 years old. “I had pain every single day of my life. Suddenly, no matter where we went, or where we were going, I would be falling asleep. I also felt like I constantly had the flu.”

Irwin started seeking answers as her symptoms got more intense, taking all the possible diagnostic tests. “We tried and tried and tried for years and years and years, and finally, a doctor told me it was just part of being a woman,” she said in the video.

“And that’s when I gave up. I stopped looking for answers.”

The 24-year-old explained that she started looking for answers again after she gave birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior. Unfortunately, her symptoms were “magnified” once she had her baby.

“I can remember being with Grace and lying on the floor in agony. I had a stabbing pain in my side. I couldn’t get up, or I would throw up. And I was scared I would pass out.”

“I was so scared because I was worried if I was alone with Grace, something would happen to me, and she would be on her own.”

She explained that the pain was “insurmountable”. “I had a pain in my pelvis, pains in my belly, every day. But every now and then, the pain would get so much that it would literally just knock me over.”

The much-loved star underwent exploratory laparoscopic surgery, leading the doctors to discover 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst on her ovary (a cyst filled with dark endometrial fluid).

After five months of recovery, Irwin is very excited to be feeling better. “I feel like I got a second chance at life… I feel like a new woman.”

“I really hope there is a shift within society to be able to give people with endometriosis the tools that they need - not only for diagnosis but more access to surgery, more access to being able to afford these surgeries.”

“I mean, my goodness. It is such a toll on families to be able to go out and get this diagnosis… My fear of them not finding anything [during surgery] was really, really, really taking over my life. I was so scared.”

“But I’m very thankful that my family is so supportive. Not everybody is lucky to have a supportive family, so we need to have a better system so that people don’t feel isolated and alone. Endometriosis is a very lonely disease. We need to be able to rally around people with endo.”