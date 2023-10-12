The Project

Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Musician Firerose

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus wed Australian musician Firerose in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday.

The pair shared the news of their nuptials in a post to Instagram, calling the day “the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love”, accompanied by a series of photos from the big day.

Billy Ray, 62, claims to have met Firerose, 34, over 12 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series that kickstarted the career of his daughter Miley.

The couple reconnected in 2021, when they began dating and collaborating on various musical projects, before becoming engaged in August of 2022.

Prior to his relationship with Firerose, Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993-2022, with whom he shares five adult children.

Billy Ray and Tish filed for divorce a mere four months before his engagement to Firerose, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The divorce brought about heavy speculation of a family rift, with two of the Cyrus’ adult children missing from Tish’s wedding to Australian actor Dominic Purcell in August, where Miley served as Maid of Honour.

It is unclear whether any of Billy Ray’s children attended his wedding to Firerose.

 
