Billy Connolly Has Plans For a Hilarious Message On Grave Stone 

Hopefully, it's not one of his long, rambling stories. 

If you decide to have your body buried when you die, picking the message for your gravestone is a difficult decision. You must encapsulate your personality and your entire life in just a few words on the headstone. It serves as a reminder that our legacy is not only defined by our actions in life but also by the words we leave behind for eternity. 

Well, Sir Billy Connolly has come up with the perfect message that does all that in just a few words: 'You're standing on my balls'. According to Billy's new book 'rambling on the road' he wants these five words on his headstone. In an excerpt published in the Daily Telegraph, Billy writes… 

"I was thinking I'd like: 'Jesus Christ, is that the time already?' on mine, but my wife Pamela was shaky about it, so we settled on 'You're standing on my balls!' in tiny wee writing. As for me - I haven't made up my mind about my burial place, but I'm thinking that instead of a headstone, a table on an island in Loch Lomond for fishermen to picnic on would be nice." 

It's a nice little joke that perfectly illustrates Connolly's humour and playfulness, plus a good reminder to mind where you stand at the graveyard. 

