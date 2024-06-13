Billionaire U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Fails To Relate To The Common Man

At their latest meeting in TV studios before the poll, the two men took turns facing an interviewer and then an audience, whose questions and responses underscored the everyday struggles of many in Britain and the mistrust of politicians.

With just over three weeks until an election, opinion polls suggest Labour will easily win. Sunak was booed and heckled over doctors' strikes, migration and his policy to introduce national service for young people.

Starmer was taken to task for what one audience member said was his avoidance of answering questions, and over his previous support of his predecessor, left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn.

A poll taken after the event in the northern English town of Grimsby said 64 per cent believed Starmer had won the event on Sky News.

Sunak was challenged over some of his policies, which audience members said had yet to solve their inability to get dentist appointments, reduce waiting lists in the National Health Service or stop the arrival of migrants in small boats.

"I know we've been through a tough time, of course, we have ... it's been tough for all of you here tonight, all of you watching, but I do believe we have turned a corner and we've got a clear plan for the future," he said.

"I am going to keep fighting hard until the last day of this election."