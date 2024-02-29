Billionaire Heir Issues Guests Nine-Page Dress Code For Pre-Wedding Celebration

Anant Ambani, the son of an Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani worth $116 billion, is marrying Radhika Merchant, the daughter of a wealthy business magnate, in what’s set to be the wedding of the century.

With the wedding not until July, the happy couple are getting everyone in the marital mood by treating their guests to a three-day party.

Which sounds fantastic, until you realise the invitation comes with a 9-page dress code.

Guests, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Hilary Clinton, will be expected to have read the novel-sized dress code cover-to-cover if they want to participate in any of the festivities.

If you thought being forced to read a dress code so dense it’s basically a doorstop might kill the fun, think again.

The three-day party begins with guests in cocktail attire for an event billed as “an evening in everland”, before day 2 sees guests visiting Ambanis’ animal-sanctuary, with the dress code stipulating a “jungle fever” theme with advice to wear “comfortable shoes”.

Day two finishes with a trip to a “Mela Rouge” fete, with guests instructed to wear “dazzling” Indian outfits.

If the animal sanctuary on day 2 wasn’t enough, day 3 features a “tusker trails” trip where guests will be “surrounded by the wonders of nature” getting up close and personal with elephants, reptiles, and big cats.

The weekend long celebrations finally conclude with an elegant affair calling for “Heritage Indian” dress code.

If you’re wondering how guests will be able to cope with all of the necessary wardrobe changes, while obviously avoiding any disastrous malfunctions, relax.

The happy couple have arranged for a team of stylists and make-up artists to be on hand the entire weekend to help guests look their best, all while performances from Rhianna keep everyone entertained.

Phew.

With a party like that, we can’t wait to see what these two plan for the wedding. We’re already taking bets on how many pages the dress code will be.