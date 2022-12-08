The Project

Billionaire Gives Staff Around The World All-Inclusive Trip Walt Disney World

The happiest place on earth was shut down over the weekend after a billionaire business owner booked out the entire Disney World parklands for his staff to celebrate a successful year.

Billionaire Ken Griffin has given his staff the best Christmas party of all, a spectacular all-inclusive weekend at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.   

   

It’s even more impressive when you consider Griffin not only paid for all his staff around the world to come but their families as well.   

   

Approximately 10,000 people converged on Walt Disney World for the three days of celebration in the multiple parks, a spokesperson for the company said.   

   

Griffin spared no expense, picking up the tab for airfares for staff and their families around the world, paying for their hotels, park tickets and all their meals.   

   

The billionaire is the founder of Citadel and Citadel Securities, a hedge fund and trading business, and he decided that he wanted to celebrate a record year in the best way possible.   

   

To top the weekend off, Coldplay performed alongside Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo, because a free trip to Disney wasn’t enough already.   

   

So, where do I apply to work for Ken Griffin? 

