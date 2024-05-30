The Project

Billie Eilish Thinks Three-Hour Concerts Are “Psychotic“

Billie Eilish has dismissed the idea of performing a three-hour concert, saying “nobody wants that”.

The pop star was responding to fan questions on the app Stationhead, when she was asked whether she will put every song from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on her set list. 

“I can’t do that,” Eilish responded, adding, “My show would be like a million years long.” 

“If I did that, I’d have to cut like every other song that I have,” she said, explaining she’ll have to pick and choose songs from across all her albums, but did clarify that she intends “to do most of them”. 

In response to some fans who were on board with the extended show time, Eilish definitively said, “I’m not doing a three-hour show; that’s literally psychotic.”

“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that,” she said.  

“I don’t even want that as a fan. My favourite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long.”

Taylor Swift fans were quick to take offence to the statement, believing it was a thinly veiled jab about the three hour and 15 minute-long Eras Tour. 

“Sorry, Billie, I love some of your songs , but please try to respect Taylor swift. She is indeed the best selling artist on earth, she is indeed talented,” said one die-hard Swiftie, while another shaded the young pop star “who does she think she is undermining taylor’s work ethic she’s so jealous and insecure.”

When some pointed out the statement could also be in reference to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, a fan of Queen Bey replied “don’t include Beyoncé in yalls mid off.”

