Billie Eilish Announces She's Heading On An Australian Tour In 2025

The Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, named after her latest record, begins with a North American leg in September in Quebec, Canada.

The dates in the US and Canada run until December, before the 22-year-old US singer heads to Australia in February 2025.

She will play four concerts each in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The Brisbane Entertainment Centre will host Eilish on February, 18, 19, 21 and 22, and then she'll head to Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on February 24, 25, 27 and 28, and then finish her Aussie tour at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on March 4, 5, 7, and 8.

Fans are encouraged to take "sustainable transport" during the tour, the announcement from Live Nation said.

Eilish also continues to partner with the plant-based food organisation Support + Feed and environmental non-profit organisation REVERB.

The concerts will reduce "greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support + Feed".

With AAP.