The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Billboard Promoting OnlyFans Star Becomes Australia's Most Complained About Ad For 2023

Billboard Promoting OnlyFans Star Becomes Australia's Most Complained About Ad For 2023

The top five ads that got Aussies riled up enough to complain this year have been revealed, and it appears a billboard for an OnlyFans star got tongues wagging.

Coming in very hot at number 1 is a controversial billboard promoting the services of an Aussie sex worker and OnlyFans model. Installed in Perth, it advertised the model Savannah's X-rated content.

The billboard shows her posing in a bikini, accompanied by a QR code directing viewers to her online accounts. It proved too racy for some and had them clutching their pearls and asking 'Won't someone think of the children?'. It received a total of 350 complaints.

In second place was Red Rooster for their ad promoting Hot Honey fried chicken, which showed a skateboarder stealing chicken from others. It attracted 214 complaints, with critics arguing that it promoted theft.

In third place, with 126 complaints, was an ad about Wrigley's chewing gum, which depicted two women kissing in a car. In fourth place came an ad for LoveHoney, a sex toy company for women, which attracted 99 complaints.

And in fifth place was an advertisement for the Diablo IV video game that featured a picture of a demon and the phrase "welcome to hell". A total of 44 complaints were received about the ad.

Which proves what we all know - being demonic is bad, but not as bad as being a sexual woman.

Australia's advertising watchdog, Ad Standards received over 3,500 complaints throughout this year, and investigated more than 250 ads. All complaints were dismissed.

I guess the only way to get an ad canceled around here is to include a sexy skateboarding demon stealing people's chicken.

US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat
NEXT STORY

US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat

US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat

Southwest Airlines has been praised by plus-sized passengers for its ‘customer of size’ policy, which allows travellers of size to request a complimentary seat to ensure they are comfortable on flights.
Netflix’s Most Watched Show For Beginning Of 2023 Revealed As ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix’s Most Watched Show For Beginning Of 2023 Revealed As ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has released its first engagement report, revealing that FBI thriller ‘The Night Agent’ was the streaming platform’s most-watched TV show for the first half of 2023.
Mackenzie Arnold Named As Finalist For Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold Named As Finalist For Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Matildas’ superstar Mackenzie Arnold has been named as a finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.
Hormone-Free Male Contraceptive Pill Officially Tried For The First Time

Hormone-Free Male Contraceptive Pill Officially Tried For The First Time

A group of British men have become the first in the world to try a new hormone-free male contraceptive pill.
NSW Residents Asked To Turn Off Aircon As Blackout Looms

NSW Residents Asked To Turn Off Aircon As Blackout Looms

NSW residents have been told to turn off air conditioning and to delay using non-essential appliances as a heatwave puts pressure on the state’s energy grid.