Billboard Promoting OnlyFans Star Becomes Australia's Most Complained About Ad For 2023

Coming in very hot at number 1 is a controversial billboard promoting the services of an Aussie sex worker and OnlyFans model. Installed in Perth, it advertised the model Savannah's X-rated content.

The billboard shows her posing in a bikini, accompanied by a QR code directing viewers to her online accounts. It proved too racy for some and had them clutching their pearls and asking 'Won't someone think of the children?'. It received a total of 350 complaints.

In second place was Red Rooster for their ad promoting Hot Honey fried chicken, which showed a skateboarder stealing chicken from others. It attracted 214 complaints, with critics arguing that it promoted theft.

In third place, with 126 complaints, was an ad about Wrigley's chewing gum, which depicted two women kissing in a car. In fourth place came an ad for LoveHoney, a sex toy company for women, which attracted 99 complaints.

And in fifth place was an advertisement for the Diablo IV video game that featured a picture of a demon and the phrase "welcome to hell". A total of 44 complaints were received about the ad.

Which proves what we all know - being demonic is bad, but not as bad as being a sexual woman.

Australia's advertising watchdog, Ad Standards received over 3,500 complaints throughout this year, and investigated more than 250 ads. All complaints were dismissed.

I guess the only way to get an ad canceled around here is to include a sexy skateboarding demon stealing people's chicken.