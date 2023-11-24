Bill Gates Believes 3-Day Work Weeks Are A Possibility Thanks To AI

Gates joined comedian Trevor Noah on his 'What Now?' podcast to explain that he was "mono-maniacal" between 18 to 40 while building his company.

At 68, he now believes "the purpose of life is not just to do jobs."

"So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK," he said on the podcast.

"The machines can make all the food and the stuff and we don't have to work as hard."

In July, Gates wrote a blog post addressing the risks and benefits of the rise of AI.

"I don't think AI's impact will be as dramatic as the Industrial Revolution, but it certainly will be as big as the introduction of the PC. Word processing applications didn't do away with office work, but they changed it forever," Gates wrote.

"Employers and employees had to adapt, and they did."

"Another thing that's clear to me is that the future of AI is not as grim as some people think or as rosy as others think. The risks are real, but I am optimistic that they can be managed," he added.

JP Morgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, also gave his prediction that AI will give people the ability to work as little as three and a half days a week.

"Your children will live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology and they'll probably be working three and a half days a week," he told Bloomberg.

When asked about the prospective job losses following the rise of AI, Dimon said that "people have to take a deep breath.

"Technology has always replaced jobs. Technology's done unbelievable things for mankind."

"But planes crash, farmer's shoes get misused…they are negative."