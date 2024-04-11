Biggest Change To Scrabble In 75 Years Branded 'Woke' For New Inclusive Features

Mattel has unveiled a double-sided board that features both the classic word-building game and Scrabble Together, with the new Scrabble Together rules being more team-orientated and quicker to play.

The update marks the first significant change to Scrabble's board in more than 75 years, Mattel said.

"We want to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players," Mattel vice president Ray Adler said in a statement.

Scrabble Together is marketed toward players of all ages. Jim Silver, a toy-industry expert and CEO of review site TTPM, said the double-sided board is a smart approach because it allows players to switch from one mode to another as they wish.

The new version includes flash cards with prompts to help people figure out a word to use and includes 'goals' instead of a traditional Scrabble point-scoring system.

But some on X, formerly known as Twitter, have taken exception to the new board, branding it "woke".

"Can anyone believe Scrabble has gone WOKE!! Words shorter? No points??! Please how ridiculous," said one person.

"Scrabble has fallen to the woke I'm afraid," said another.

For those who aren't a fan of the new rules, they are always welcome to continue playing the traditional version which is still available.

With AAP.

Image: Mattel