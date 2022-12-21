Big New Guinness World Record Set By Man Who Puts Christmas Baubles In His Beard

Fastest 100 metres run by a human? No. Tallest man ever? Negative. Have they found the new largest mountain? Come on, this is much more important than that.

Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, in the United States, has broken a world record for the amount of Christmas baubles hung from a person’s beard.

You guys are all still probably hung up on Lionel Messi’s recent achievements at the World Cup, but Strasser is the true GOAT of follicle attachments.

The grand total was 710 ornaments, which is probably 710 more than anyone else has even bothered with.

In fact, you’re probably wondering what sort of person even set a world record for him to beat? The answer is Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho.

He was simply breaking his own record from the Christmas before. And the one before that. And the one before that.

It’s unclear how Strasser keeps finding more room in the beard or whether he’s simply growing more beard to keep baubles in every year, but one thing’s for certain: The Covid lockdowns have affected all of us in different ways.

Guinness World Record describes Strasser as a ‘serial world record breaker,’ which is a nice way of saying “pest”.

Strasser seems to specialise in annoying the world record compilers by counting other things he jams into his beard. Some of his other world records include number of paper straws in the beard (534), chopsticks (520), toothpicks (3,500), golf tees (607) and presumably, friends (0).

Let’s hope no-one sneaks in while he’s asleep one night and shaves off Strasser’s beard, because then, not unlike the fable of Samson and his long hair, Joel will lose all the powers of his Guinness world records, and presumably then have to go through the living hell of becoming a normal, well-adjusted person.