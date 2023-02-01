Big Comeback News Is On The Horizon With The Dodo Looking For A Return To Our Lives

Elvis is alive? Getting warm.

The Dodo is coming back! Well… maybe.

In nature's ultimate nostalgia tour, a company called Colossal Biosciences have declared they are pursuing the de-extinction of the iconic bird.

It's been 361 years since anyone's seen a dodo (and 361 years since anyone's missed a dodo), but Colossal have already successfully sequenced the bird's genome and is planning on bringing the Dodo back into a world full of the same dangers and predators that made it extinct in the first place. So this should end well.

To catch up, a generation of people who only know a dodo as a form of "internet that flies", the Dodo was an odd-looking, metre-tall flightless bird that lived on the island of Mauritius and had a reputation for being fat and clumsy.

Which raises the question: why do we need it back?

The answer may lie within the Dodo's saviours: Colossal Biosciences. They're already working to reincarnate the ancient woolly mammoth and even our own Tasmanian tiger.

These scientists are like the middle-aged music lovers of the science world. They're shunning modern-day animals in favour of old-school animals that are not in vogue anymore.

Guys, forget trying to revive the Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain of the animal world, and embrace today's animal world equivalents of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Drake (which I assume are like, chihuahuas and budgies or something).

Reviving the Dodo WILL finally answer the 361-year-old question though: What do they taste like?