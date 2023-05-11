The Project

Big Australia Is Coming With Migration Boom, But There Are Concerns About The Country’s Infrastructure Keeping Up

When it comes to prawns, bananas, pineapples, and merinos, most of us agree: big is beautiful.

And judging by Tuesday’s budget, that extends to our population.

Net overseas migration was steady until Covid slammed on the brakes.

But it’s gone gangbusters this year, and it’s set to stay high over the coming half-decade.

“The sudden increase was the result of two major factors,” said migration expert Abul Rizvi.

“The first was covid era migration policy settings which were designed to attract people into the workforce quickly, and secondly a really, really hot labour market.”

The argument is Australia has an ageing population, and the best way to diffuse the demographic time bomb is with an injection of young taxpayers who will have children.

But the opposition is convinced the influx would pour fuel on the cost-of-living fire.

“Every city’s already congested, infrastructure is cut in this budget, there’s no plan for where these people will live during a housing and rental crisis,” Peter Dutton said.

Rizvi said it’s all about balance.

“Frankly, whoever was in power, the big increase in net migration that took place this year would have taken place,” he said.

Budget's Bulk-Billing Boost To Medicare Will Only Work If GPs Sign Up

