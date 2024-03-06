Biden V Trump Likely After Millions Turn Out To Vote In Super Tuesday Primaries

From coast to coast, Americans have come out in droves to tell Uncle Sam who they want to run for President… and it’s as clear as mud.

And it wouldn’t be a news story in 2024 if Taylor Swift wasn’t somehow involved.

Taylor filled a blank space on Instagram with this bejewelled message for her fans: “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today”.

But for some, it was less about who represents them and more about who doesn’t. Some switched sides in an effort to disrupt Donald Trump.

But despite the protest votes, today’s results all but sealed the deal for another Trump -Biden face off.

Not facing any major competition to lead the Democrats, Biden looks set to win all but one primary.

Donald Trump trumped Nikki Haley in all but a single state.

So, with just a little bit of history repeating, how’s America feeling?