Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Film Tops Box Office With $11.5 Million

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour film has taken over the box office after it made $11.5 million ($AU 17.2 million) on its opening day, after $5.1 million ($AU 7.6 million) in Thursday previews.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, written, directed and produced by the superstar herself, is expecting to reach over $20 million for its debut.

The pop megastar even released a new single, My House, to celebrate the premier of the new concert tour film.

Experts aren’t expecting the film to match up with Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” movie, which garnered $92 million on its domestic opening. The Cruel Summer singer’s movie has now reached over $250 million worldwide.

The pair even broke the internet after Swift appeared at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s film.

 
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

