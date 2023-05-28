Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Made Made Her Debut On Stage During Renaissance World Tour

Blue Ivy Carter joined her mother on stage during the dance for Beyonce’s The Lion King track ‘My Power’.

Wearing a sparkling silver jumpsuit to match her mum, Blue Ivy performed the choreography flawlessly.

“Give it up for Blue”, Beyoncé told the crowd.

“It's the proud look backs at Blue as mother exits the stage. Bey said ‘Oh yeah, she got this’”, one person tweeted.

“WHEN I TELL YOUUUUUU. I SCREAMED!!! She looks so cute !!!!!!” another Twitter user wrote.

“Bring your kid to work day,” another joked.

“Beautiful - A perfect place (platform) to create excellence! Brilliant! She is a future icon!” another person tweeted.

Beyoncé is touring Europe on her Renaissance World tour until July when she will take her tour to America.

Image: Instagram @tinaknowles

