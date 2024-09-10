The Project

Beyoncé’s Country Album Snubbed By Country Music Awards

Voters for the Country Music Awards have snubbed superstar singer Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter and showered singer Morgan Wallen with seven nominations.

Wallen will compete for entertainer of the year against Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Four of Wallen's nominations came for I Had Some Help, a collaboration with Post Malone.

Winners of the CMAs will be announced at a ceremony broadcast live on ABC on November 20.

In the spring, Cowboy Carter became the first album by a black woman to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The single Texas Hold 'Em also became the first by a black woman to claim the top spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Beyoncé had said that Cowboy Carter was born out of an experience in which she "did not feel welcomed" in the world of country music.

Experts and fans viewed the album as a reclamation and homage to an overlooked legacy of black Americans within country music and culture.

